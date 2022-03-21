FP Movement

Good Karma Dress

Good Karma Dress

The perfect addition to our Good Karma Collection—this active-ready dress is your new go-to for long walks, running errands, and showing off on the court. Featuring ultra-flattering side ribbed details, an eye-catching strappy back, and a flowy A-line skirt—all in a lightweight, second-skin style fabric. Equipped with UPF-rated protection Holds-you-in fitted top Breathable strappy back FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import