Good In Bed Passionfruit Softening Night Cream
$54.00
What it is: A creamy passionfruit night treatment with powerfully gentle skin-exfoliating acids and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid.
Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Skincare Concerns: Dryness and Dullness and Uneven Texture
Formulation: Cream
Highlighted Ingredients:
- Hyaluronic Acid: Acts as a moisture magnet to hydrate, plump, and nourish; acids gently exfoliate, soften, and renew.
- Cationic Technology: Positively charged formula is attracted to the negative surface of skin.
- Passionfruit: Nourishes.
- AHA/BHA/PHA Acids: Gently exfoliate, soften, and renew skin.
Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, phthalates, and silicone. This product is also vegan.
What Else You Need to Know: Wake up to soft skin every morning! With squalane and passionfruit oil to nourish and a blend of AHA, BHA, and PHA to renew, it’s easy to put dull, dehydrated skin to bed. Wake up baby soft with a gorgeous glow—all you have to do is sleep.