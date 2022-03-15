OXO

Good Grips Large Salad Spinner

$29.99

Easy, one handed operation with patented pump mechanism and brake button Soft, non slip knob locks down for storage, and a non slip ring and wide base keep bowl steady on countertop Elegant, clear bowl is perfect for serving, and basket can be used separately as a colander Clear, flat lid allows for convenient stacking when not in use, disassembles for easy cleaning, and parts are top rack dishwasher safe and BPA Free Capacity 6.22 Qt bowl, 4.95 Qt basket, Dimensions 10.5 inch x 10.5 inch x 6 inch A new spin on our classic design Before the introduction of the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner in 1998, crank or pull-tab salad spinners were considered high-end products. Some people even used the spin cycle of their washing machine to dry lettuce. Our easy-to-use Spinner transformed the tool into an everyday kitchen essential. Nearly 20 years later, we revisited the Spinner to make some updates while keeping the top features and original inspiration: a children’s top. With a modern design that complements contemporary kitchens and an improved brake that stops on a dime every time, we think you’ll love our new spin on the classic design. Dry salad greens with a simple press of the soft, non-slip knob. The non-slip base keeps the bowl steady on the countertop, and the updated built-in brake button stops the Salad Spinner for unloading. The basket doubles as a colander, and the lid comes apart for easy cleaning.