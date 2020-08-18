Oxo

Good Grips 3-piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

$59.95 $47.90

Set includes one 1. 5-Quart, one 3-quart and one 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowls Stainless steel interiors won't retain odors or colors White plastic exteriors shield Hands from extreme temperatures Non-skid bottoms stabilize bowls while mixing, even when tilted Bowls nest for compact storage Dishwasher safe The OXO better : If you experience an issue with your OXO product, get in touch with US for a repair or replacement. We’re grateful for the opportunity to Learn from your experience, and we’ll make it better. Mix dough, fold cake batter, whisk vinaigrette and do much more with these OXO good grips Stainless steel mixing bowls. The 1. 5-Quart, 3-quart and 5-quart bowls have non-slip bottoms for added stability while mixing, even on a tilt. The bowls feature a brushed stainless steel interior that retains temperature for chilling and marinating, plus a white plastic exterior to shield hands from extreme heat. The curved, corner-free interior allows for easy mixing and cleaning. The 1. 5-Quart size is great for whisking eggs or salad dressings; The 3-quart size has higher walls for use with electric mixers; and the 5-quart size is ideal for doubling recipes, mixing larger quantities, tossing salads and serving popcorn. The mixing Bowls nest for compact storage and are dishwasher safe.