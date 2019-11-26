Carolina Herrera

Good Girl Perfume

$117.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The sweet, alluring qualities of jasmine give Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum its brightness and femininity. The darker side of Good Girl is created with richly fragrant cocoa and intoxicating tonka. Almond and coffee bring Good Girl its immediate vibrancy. Tuberose, extracted in a new way that creates a rich delicacy is the fragrance's wild card, bringing fluidity and femininity. Good Girl exemplifies the effortless elegance and wit of the House of Herrera. The ultimate femme fatale fragrance with sensual jasmine and seductive tonka. It's so good to be bad.