Sunday Riley

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

$203.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Get the skin of your dreams with this game-changing exfoliating serum from skin care pioneer, Sunday Riley. Formulated with high potency, purified grade lactic acid, this cult favourite treatment serum immediately exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to reveal smoother, fresher and younger-looking skin. Fine lines appear visibly plumped while the skin looks significantly more radiant. With continued use, the appearance of stubborn hyperpigmentation and the visible signs of ageing are reduced, unveiling a clearer, healthier-looking complexion. Key ingredients: Purified lactic acid: refines and clarifies the skin by gently buffing away dead skin cells off the surface layer. Liquorice: naturally brightens age spots, discolouration and adds radiance. Arnica: soothes the skin and boosts circulation to remove toxin build up within the skin. Made without: Animal products, gluten, parabens, sulphates and phthalates. Pair it with: Mecca Cosmetica Multi-Purpose Plumping Balm Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil Tammy Fender Essential C Tonic From the shop floor: “Give yourself an at-home mini facial by mixing Good Genes with Ceramic Slip Cleanser and applying it as a 10-minute mask. Artists often use this trick backstage to ensure models have plump, radiant complexions ready for makeup.” – Lucy, Retail Skincare Manager.