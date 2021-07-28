Sunday Riley

Good Genes Home & Away Set-$184 Value

$114.00

What it is: A set featuring full- and travel-size bottles of the beloved anti-aging Good Genes, a lactic acid treatment that deeply exfoliates skin. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Good Genes deeply exfoliates the dull surface of your skin to create clarity, radiance and a youthful glow. The multitasking, targeted treatment instantly plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles in three minutes. High potency, purified-grade lactic acid exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to instantly clarify and reveal smoothness. Together with skin-brightening licorice, this super-concentrated treatment visually reduces the look of dark spots, age spots and discoloration caused by exposure to the sun for naturally brighter, even-toned skin. Set includes: - Full-size Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment (1.7 oz.) - Travel-size Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment (0.5 oz.) How to use: Apply 1–3 pumps to clean, dry skin day or night as a leave-on treatment. If you have sensitive skin, it is recommended that you apply 1–3 pumps to clean, dry skin and leave on for 15 minutes before rinsing skin and patting dry.