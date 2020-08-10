United States
Sunday Riley
Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment
$85.00$68.00
At DermStore
Sunday Riley's Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment works to renew the skin for a visibly radiant and healthier-looking complexion. Powered by pure, formaldehyde-free glycolic acid, this restorative treatment utilizes tiny glycolic acid molecules that sink deep into the skin to break apart pore-clogging debris revitalizing the appearance of dull, congested and sun-damaged skin.