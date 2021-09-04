Sunday Riley

Good Genes All-in-one Lactic Acid Treatment

Description Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the dull surface of the skin for instant glow and radiance. Visibly brightens the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, while restoring clarity and smoothness. Benefits Plumps lines, brightens the appearance of dark spots, clarifies skin, & exfoliates for instant glow. Suggested Use Apply 1-3 pumps to clean, dry skin, day or night, as a leave on treatment.