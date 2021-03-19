Good Clean Love

Almost Naked Personal Lubricant

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

Designed for even the most sensitive skin types Isotonic matches women's natural lubrication 95% Organic, Does not contain Paraben's or Petrochemical's Formulated to provide the same long-lasting glide as conventional lubricant Being intimate with your loved one isn't about side effects Infused with a touch of lemon and vanilla, Good Clean Love Almost Naked Personal Lubricant is an organic, aloe-based lube that’s lightly scented with organic flavors. Designed for even the most sensitive skin types, Almost Naked Personal Lubricant is formulated to provide the same long-lasting glide as conventional lubricants without all the irritating chemical additives. Good sex isn't about side effects. Respect the most sensitive tissues in your body with organic ingredients and enhance your love life naturally. Ideal for women who experience vaginal dryness due to: hormone fluctuations including birth control pills, post childbirth and menopause, and medications that cause mucus membranes to dry including antihistamines, antidepressants, and opiods.