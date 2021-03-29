United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
KVD Beauty
Good Apple Skin-perfecting Foundation Balm
$38.00
At Ulta
Details KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm is a buildable, full-coverage, hydrating foundation balm with a lightweight, long-wear formula and a fresh matte finish. Infused with apple extract to help nourish skin, Good Apple minimizes the appearance of pores and gives skin a smooth, healthy look - plus, it's noncomedogenic. This non-cakey, flashback-free foundation quickly covers blemishes and discoloration for an instant confidence boost. In fully recyclable packaging. In a consumer study on 32 volunteers: 97% agree Good Apple feels lightweight 94% agree Good Apple delivers buildable full coverage 94% agree Good Apple makes skin look healthy, soft & fresh Find your KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm shade: deep to tan or medium to light.