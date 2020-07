Areaware

Goober Candles

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coming Soon

The Goober Candle is cast in unscented paraffin wax created by Talbot & Yoon in their Brooklyn studio. Each Goober has a distinctive shape and character which they retain even after burning ! Approximate burn time is 40 hours. Do not leave burning candle unattended. 3.9" H x 3.5" W x 3.5” D