Rick Owens

Gonna Asymmetric Ribbed Cotton Blend-trimmed Jersey Skirt

£390.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Rick Owens' 'Gonna' skirt is a true classic that will stand the test of time. Made in Italy from soft jersey, it has a ribbed cotton-blend trim that hugs your waist and falls to a rippling asymmetric hem. Wear yours with ankle boots or sandals.Wear it with: [Rick Owens Top ], [Prada Shoulder bag ], [The Row Flip flops ].