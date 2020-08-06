United States
Faithfull the Brand
Gombardy Shirred Floral-print Crepe Mini Dress
£180.00
At Net-A-Porter
Faithfull The Brand's mini dresses conjure up images of hot summer days and this 'Gombardy' style is such a lovely example. It's made from crepe that's printed with ditsy florals and shirred for a stretchy, close fit that accentuates your natural curves. Voluminous blouson sleeves frame the square neckline so beautifully. Wear yours with sandals and tousled hair.