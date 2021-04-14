Barbie

Golf Cart Pool Float

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At FUNBOY

Tee off to the world of Malibu Barbie™ with the limited edition 50th Anniversary Retro Malibu Golf Cart by FUNBOY. This timeless ode to Southern California’s sun, chill vibes and endless adventure will have you yearning for a ride on the sand or sand trap! FUNBOY’s original Golf Cart float features an oversized design large enough for two adults and includes a fringe-lined removable mesh shade, dual cup holders 3 handles and a tether point. The most show-stopping pool float EVER!