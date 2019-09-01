Fun Costumes

Fun Costumes Exclusive Womens Clueless Cher Costume Set

"Oh. My God. I'm totally buggin'." Don't worry Cher, we tend to bug out sporadically too. Like for example, when guys wear baggy jeans so their boxers show. Ugh, as if! Like, we may be a traitor to our generation but why not just buy pants that fit? Also, we hate failing our driver's test. We totally know that you paused at that stop sign and we agree, it did come out of nowhere! Don't worry though, you have a lot of great karma coming your way. After all, you played matchmaker perfectly by pairing up Ms. Geist with Mr. Hall and the makeover you gave Tai transformed her into a total Betty. We really admire you using your popularity for a good cause. Go ahead and reward yourself, girl! Take a shopping trip to Rodeo drive because we hear Fred Segal is having a major sale. Product Details and Design Don't fret, you don't have to go all the way to Beverly Hills to get Cher's designer duds. Now you can get Cher's look from when she gave her debate speech on Haitian refugees and you don't even have to raid her virtual closet in order to do so. Our exclusive Cher costume from the hit 90s movie, Clueless, comes with a plaid pleated skirt, the button up sweater vest, and the matching yellow blazer. Accessorize your ensemble much like Cher would by adding a toy flip phone, white knee-high tights, and a handbag to look like everyone's favorite Valley Girl. Never a Fashion Victim While you might not have continuous access to your father's credit card, you can still easily look like L.A.'s finest this Halloween. With pleats and plaid, this costume looks exactly like the one Alicia Silverstone wears in the movie, so don't worry, you're definitely not buggin' because this costume is as close to the real thing as you can get!