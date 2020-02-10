Christian Louboutin Beauty

Goldissima

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Christian Louboutin

Inspiration : This Spring, Metalinudes, the designer’s newest beauty collection, adorns nails and lips in metallic laminated lacquer. Re-invented to complement all skin tones, these glimmering nude shades combine just the right amount of colour with intense reflection to naturally, yet boldly enhance nails and lips. Enriched with chrome-like pigments of aluminum and tan opal mica, Metalinudes come alive with a rich look and feel of shimmer. Each Nail Colour is wrapped with a limited edition box embossed with a metallic python leather-like motif. A hallmark of the brand, python is beloved by Christian for its playful yet luxurious quality. Product Description : Glass faceted bottle features a tall slender cap inspired by calligraphy, turning the application into a luxurious experience, inviting women to take their time. Custom-designed, patented triangular brush picks up the right amount of formula, without air bubbles and delivers flawless, chip-resistant coverage. Highly pigmented, super glossy formula achieves in just two coats the effect of 20 layers of traditional lacquer. Enclosed in a nude soft touch presentation box with a rose gold reveal. Made in USA. Formulated without Toluene, Formaldehyde or DBP. Gluten-free.