Mara Hoffman

Goldie Bikini Bottom

$140.00
At Mara Hoffman
Goldie high waisted bikini bottom in gold. Attached tie at waist. High cut leg. Minimal coverage. Made in the USA of Italian fabric 78% Recycled ECONYL® nylon, 22% spandex Hand wash cold, dry flat Fabric contains SPF 50 Learn more about Our Approach
