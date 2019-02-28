Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Goldie Bikini Bottom
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mara Hoffman
Goldie high waisted bikini bottom in gold. Attached tie at waist. High cut leg. Minimal coverage. Made in the USA of Italian fabric 78% Recycled ECONYL® nylon, 22% spandex Hand wash cold, dry flat Fabric contains SPF 50 Learn more about Our Approach
Featured in 2 stories
We're Falling Fast For Belted Swimsuits
by
Eliza Huber
This Retro Swim Cut Is Back
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ookioh
Portland Bottom
$49.00
from
Ookioh
BUY
DETAILS
Ookioh
Bora Top
$49.00
from
Ookioh
BUY
DETAILS
Ookioh
Hampton Top
$49.00
from
Ookioh
BUY
DETAILS
Ookioh
Sedona Bottom
$49.00
from
Ookioh
BUY
More from Mara Hoffman
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Francesca Dress
£504.17
£374.09
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman Iodine Linen Dress
£355.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Cutout Maillot
$195.00
$117.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Reva Bikini Bottom
$145.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
