Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Bared Footwear
Goldeneye Metallic Pink Leather Ballet Flats
$269.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bared Footwear
More from Bared Footwear
Bared Footwear
Toucanet Tan Leather Flat Sandals
BUY
$249.00
Bared Footwear
Bared Footwear
Elaenia Chain Loafers
BUY
$239.00
$269.00
Bared Footwear
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted