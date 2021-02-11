Golden Wand

Golden Wand

Description Includes 3D roller face massager Anti-Aging / Wrinkles: Daily use of the Golden Wand will make your face and skin look healthier and younger by reducing wrinkles and removing dark circles. Moreover, it will increase skin metabolism through stimulating your blood circulation,resulting in an instant face lift. Also, it can combine with skin care products and promote better absorption. New Design: 3D Roller Electric Sonic Energy Golden Wand is so wonderful with surface diamond-grade cut small diamond shape and unique 3D “V” type design to fit the whole body tighting curve. Waterproof: You can enjoy them while showering due to the special 360°waterproof design. This 3D roller face massager allows you to use the product on any part of your body from the angle that you prefer. What’s more, you can use the electric massager whenever and wherever because of its portable design and the included delicate storage box. Note: Requires one AA battery (not included ),electric power driven, stable performance,good circulation. Besides, Manual control Twist On/Off. Instructions and Tips This great beauty massage roller performs lymphatic drainage and also facial massage. There are no precise instructions since you can use it in many ways. Try to roll it on your face from the inside out and do about 10 strokes in each side. You can do upper face, under the eyes, lower face and then neck. For the neck I prefer down strokes since the thoracic lymph nodes are in the chest (if you are performing a lymphatic drainage). If its just for massage of the neck the strokes can be done upwards. Please follow @marianalvergara Instagram account for tips and video where you can see her technique.