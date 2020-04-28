Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Zara
Golden Plaited Flat Sandals
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Golden Plaited Flat Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
Form Crossover Sandal
£97.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Teva
Hurricane Shearling Sandal
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Raf Shoe
$198.00
$98.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Camper
Katie Sandals
$150.00
$113.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Golden Plaited Flat Sandals
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Satin Effect Dress With Tie Detail
£89.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Oversized Leather Jacket
£149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Sweatshirt
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sandals
Everlane
Form Crossover Sandal
£97.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Teva
Hurricane Shearling Sandal
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Raf Shoe
$198.00
$98.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Camper
Katie Sandals
$150.00
$113.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted