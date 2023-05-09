Womanizer

Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection

Make some memorable moments with your lover when you treat yourself to this limited edition set from Womanizer and We-Vibe. Combining the amazing Womanizer Premium with the customer favorite We-Vibe Chorus, it's the pleasure combo you've been craving. Sold separately, the Womanizer Premium and We-Vibe Chorus are worth more than $399, so you're saving by taking them home together. The Womanizer Premium is a top-of-the-line clitoral stimulator, powered by Womanizer's Pleasure Air Technology. It combines 12 intensity levels with Smart Silence technology that turns the toy on only when it's in contact with your body, and an autopilot mode with randomly changing stimulation and intensity. The We-Vibe Chorus is the most innovative of We-Vibe's couples' vibrators. Hands-free, wearable, and offering two adjustment points for a fantastic fit, the Chorus slides inside one partner's vagina during intercourse and offers 3 speeds and 7 patterns of vibration for you to share. Alternately, use the convenient squeeze remote to let the Chorus rumble in response to your grip. Nestled in a gorgeous giftable box, this premium collection from two of the best-known names in the industry oozes quality and is a fantastic way to let your partner know you love them. Splash both toys with water-based lube before use, for pleasurable slip and glide. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.