Ursa Major

Golden Hour Recovery Cream

Rehydrate and replenish skin with Ursa Major's Golden Hour Recovery Cream. This concentrated, anti-aging moisturizer deeply hydrates and nourishes skin, helping to protect against environmental stressors, correct damaged tissue and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Perfect for dry, sensitive or neglected skin (or anyone recovering from prolonged exposure to the elements), this cream's luxurious and fast-absorbing formula also helps to soothe inflammation, reduce redness and improve skin's firmness and elasticity. Key Ingredients: Sea Buckthorn: remarkably rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids; strengthens skin’s moisture barrier and provides intense hydration.. Calendula: a natural source of carotenoids; soothes and conditions skin.. Black Currant: high in essential fatty acids and Vitamin C; helps improve the appearance of skin’s firmness and elasticity.. Sunflower: extremely high in linoleic acid which helps skin retain moisture.. Sandalwood: hydrates, tones and soothes skin.. Key Benefits: Delivers intense hydration without feeling heavy.. Reduces the appearance of redness and uneven skin tone.. Helps combat the visible signs of aging.. Soothes irritation from dryness and exposure to the elements.. Works for all skin types, especially dry, sensitive or neglected skin..