Range Beauty

Golden Hour Eyeshadow / Highlighter – Sunkissed

$10.00

At Range Beauty

Make every hour golden hour with our dual eye shadow/ highlighter. Why it’s the one: - 2-in-1 for eye and highlight - All day glow for all skin tones - Highly pigmented to show on all skin tones 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and will never contain: paraben, talc, sulfate, phthalates, or synthetic dyes and fragrances. How to use: A little goes a long way leaving you the ability to build up to full-on glow. Use with a dry or wet (for extreme color) eye shadow brush, fan highlighter brush, your finger, or mix into your favorite body lotion or setting spray. Weight:10 g Ingredients: Mica, titanium dioxide, tin oxide, iron oxide