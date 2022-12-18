Alpha-H

Golden Haze Face Oil

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Give your skin the Midas touch with the Alpha-H Golden Haze Face Oil, an ultra-nourishing and luxurious oil that works to reveal juicy, healthy and glowy skin. This face oil is packed with nine nutrient-rich botanical oils such as camelia seed, watermelon seed, Australian Jojoba, squalane and more. These nourishing oils are designed to plump, soften and soothe the complexion while supporting your skin’s natural barrier function. A fast-absorbing and rejuvenating formula, this oil replenishes the skin’s essential oils, boosting hydration and revealing a more radiant, juicy and golden complexion. What are the key features and benefits of the Alpha-H Golden Haze Face Oil? Works to nourish, soften and plump the skin Locks in hydration and prevents dehydration Supports and protects the skin’s natural barrier Keeps skin feeling supple and strong Rich in antioxidants that help protect against free radical damage Works to calm and soothe the complexion Relieves dry and dehydrated skin Replenishes essential lipids Lightweight, non-sticky and fast-absorbent formula Suitable for all ages and skin types, including oily Safe for use during pregnancy Australian-made and cruelty-free What are the key ingredients of the Alpha-H Golden Haze Face Oil? Camellia Seed Oil This intensely nourishing oil is high in Oleic Acid which works to hydrate, protect and condition the skin. Watermelon Seed Oil Rich in antioxidants, this oil assists in reducing the signs of premature ageing caused by environmental stress. Australian Jojoba Oil A nutrient-rich antioxidant that’s rich in fatty acids, Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can fortify the skin’s barrier, maintain hydration and keep skin healthy and strong. Squalane Sourced from renewable sugarcane, squalane is a powerful hydrator that deeply nourishes and softens the skin. How do you use the Alpha-H Golden Haze Face Oil? Apply 3-4 drops of the face oil evenly over the face, neck and decolletage on clean dry skin, after serums and before or after moisturising. You can also combine this face oil with oil-based foundations to encourage a dewy-looking complexion, use it on your cuticles, use it for dermaplaning, or in combination with a gua sha massage.