Golden Goose

Golden Goose Pure Leather Low-top Sneakers

$525.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Golden Goose Pure leather low-top sneakers Break up with your old sneakers, it's time for a fresh start - and these Golden Goose Pure leather sneakers are as fresh as they come. Made in Italy Highlights white leather round toe front lace-up fastening gold-tone logo lettering star patch detail flat rubber sole Composition Outer: Leather 100% Lining: Leather 100% Sole: Rubber 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 15522911 Brand style ID: GWF00124F00054110100