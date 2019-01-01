Cleacloud

Golden Dangle Earrings Drop Hoops Studs Cuffs Ear Wrap Pin Vine Long Dangling Geometric Charms Jewelry

$8.98

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GIFT It is a great way to give thanks or surprise to the person you care. Give this amazing and charming earrings as a unique present to your loved ones, like lover, girlfriend, wife, fiancee, mother, daughter, your friends, or even yourself for valentine's day, mother's day, christmas day and so on, express your love and heartfelt gratitude to them, and make them feel very special and charming just like the star, gratitude and shine in the eyes of beloved are guaranteed. PERFECT MATCH This studs earrings go with everything in your closet, from your day-to-day office attire, to your evening wear, from your casual workout clothes, to jeans and a T-shirt, even your sportswear!. It can fit for any occasions, just keep the best to the man you want, happy day!!! Material: Alloy Package: 1 pair of earrings Maintenance Tips: Avoid Chemicals. Please take it away from cleaning products, perfumes, body moisturizer, ect. It can take off the finish and change color. Avoid contact with water, no baths, pools, sea water, etc. If it gets wet that can leave dark water spots which are difficult to remove. Please don't wear it when sleeping. To keep your gorgeous jewelry looking like new, take it off at the end of the day and give it a quick wipe down with a microfiber cloth. Avoid violent collision. It is easy to deform your jewelry. Take it off when you sweating a lot, avoid prolonged wear. It can cause erosion. Please store them in zippered plastic bags, squeeze air out to limit the oxygen that gets to jewelry. Notice: Since this products size is small, please keep it away from children and pets, beware swallowed. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - If you don't fall in love with the fashion jewelry the moment you open the packaging, we PROMISE your money back. If you have any questions, please just contact us directly