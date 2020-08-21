PF Candle Co.

Golden Coast

$16.00

Big Sur magic, wild sage baking in the sun, the rumble of waves and rocks. Eucalyptus, sea salt, redwood, and palo santo. Golden Coast Car Fragrance is currently sold out online, but it is available to shop at our Los Angeles and San Francisco stores. For now, you can shop Teakwood & Tobacco and Amber & Moss Car Fragrance here, or hit the “Tell Me When It’s Back” sidebar to sign up to be notified via email when this product is back in stock! New P.F. Car Fragrances are inspired by travel nostalgia, our love of road trips, and the power of scent to make anywhere – even the car – feel like home. Meant first for hanging on the rearview mirror, these are also suitable in other small spaces like bathrooms, closets, and more. To store in small spaces, we suggest snipping off the top of the inside barrier bag while keeping the freshener inside to avoid direct contact with textiles and surfaces. Sold in pairs: One order includes two Golden Coast Car Fragrances.