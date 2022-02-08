Keys Soulcare

Golden Cleanser

$20.00

Details Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser is a soothing facial pore cleanser that gently removes dirt, makeup, and impurities with Manuka honey, turmeric, and chamomile. Benefits Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist Removes dirt, makeup, and impurities Purifies and balances Softens, refreshes, and hydrates Soothes, calms, and encourages stillness Provides the clarity and power to turn everything in your life into gold Clean and cruelty-free AFFIRMATION: I am devoted to this moment Key Ingredients Turmeric: A golden Ayurvedic spice dating back thousands of years that gently purifies and helps calm the look of skin Manuka Honey: A potent, purifying, and antioxidant-rich honey native to New Zealand that helps draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration Chamomile: Used in medicinal teas for thousands of years, this flowering herb helps calm and soothe the look of skin Activated Charcoal: Used by the ancient Egyptians, Hindus, and Phoenicians, this powerful purifying agent cleanses and helps balance the look of skin Formulated Without Parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, toluene, coal tar, lead, mercury, acrylamide, hydroquinone, and over 1,600 other ingredients from the EU Cosmetics Regulation's list of prohibited substances