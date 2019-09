Missoma

Gold Zenyu Fan Necklace

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Missoma

This piece celebrates the traditional artistry of Colombia. Perfect paired with your other Missoma staples, the bobble chain features a fan-shaped pendant with intricate detailing. The collection is made to be stacked and layered for maximum impact - we recommend layering with the Sol Cara Necklace. Metal: 18ct Gold Plated Dimensions: 30 x 26 mm pendant Chain: total length: 560mm with continous extensions from 520mm to 560mm Weight: 9 g