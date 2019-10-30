Cristina Cipolli Jewelry

Gold & White Amazon Earrings

$330.00 $415.80



Amazon Earrings in 18K Gold Plated (2 microns) Sterling Silver, set with Rainbow Moonstone (3mm square, 0.4 carat), a gemstone that has a meaning of enhancing mental power. The design is inspired by the shape of the horseshoe nails and the horned body-ornaments popular in tribal traditions. They are shaped like two sided tusks front and back, resulting a cool optical illusion effect. You can wear traditionally in two ears or layer in one if you have multiple piercings. Dimensions: 25 mm height, 12.38 mm width, 5 mm thickness Unisex Style