Lucky Brand

Gold-tone Round & Oval Link Bracelet

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Round and oval links create a mash-up of fashion for this edgy Lucky Brand bracelet. Set in gold-tone mixed metal; glass Approx. length: 7" + 1/2" extender Spring ring closure Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced. This item cannot be shipped to Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Marshall Islands, the Pacific Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, P.O. boxes, or APOs Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11511616