Lucky Brand
Gold-tone Pendant Chain Layered Necklace
$59.00
At Macy's
Golden, chunky chains compose this layered pendant necklace from Lucky Brand. Set in gold-tone mixed metal Shortest chain length: 17"; longest chain length: 24"; approx. drop: 5-2/5" Lobster clasp closure Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced. This item cannot be shipped to Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Marshall Islands, the Pacific Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, P.O. boxes, or APOs Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11974178