Gold fill is composed of a solid layer of 14 carat gold bonded with heat and pressure to a jewellers’ brass core. The gold content in gold filled items are five to ten times thicker than gold plating.
FEATHER+STONE jewellery is handcrafted from 14k gold fill, sterling silver and semi-precious gemstones. In order to keep it sparkling:
Avoid contact with perfumes, soaps, lotions and creams to avoid discolouration and damage. Apply perfumes and lotions and allow to dry fully before putting on jewellery.
Remove jewellery when exercising, swimming, showering and sleeping.
Store jewellery in a dry place, away from direct sunlight or extremes of temperature to avoid oxidation. Store pieces separately to avoid scratching and tangling of delicate chains.
To revive the shine on your jewellery, use the gold or silver cloth you receive with your order, avoiding any semi-precious stones. If you wish to purchase larger gold or silver polishing cloths, I recommend Town Talk Polishing Cloths.