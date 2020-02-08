Jillian Dempsey

World-famous makeup artist Jillian Dempsey discovered this brilliant, face-smoothing gold bar on a job in Japan, and immediately started using it on her clients. Made with 24-karat gold, it uses subtle vibrations to make the face appear more sculpted; it feels amazing, like a firm massage. Dempsey uses it to get her clients ready for the red carpet, but recommends using it daily for 10 to 15 minutes for optimum results. The effects last for the better part of a day or night. Please note: face must be makeup free before use of this product 24kt gold plate Made in Japan Includes 1 AA alkaline battery