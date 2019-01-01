Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Jillian Dempsey
Gold Sculpting Bar
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
A 24-karat gold vibrating bar that instantly makes skin feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured and revived.This luxe,...
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Soothing Face Mist
$15.00
from
Glossier
BUY
REN Clean Skincare
Ready Steady Glow Aha Tonic
£10.00
from
Planet Organic
BUY
Drunk Elephant
The Midi Committee Kit
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
ceramiracle
First Light Duo Pack
$144.00
$99.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Jillian Dempsey
Jillian Dempsey
Gold Sculpting Bar
$195.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Jillian Dempsey
Gold Sculpting Bar
$195.00
from
Jillian Dempsey
BUY
Jillian Dempsey
Gold Sculpting Bar
$260.89
from
Revolve
BUY
Jillian Dempsey
Gold Sculpting Bar
$195.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
More from Skin Care
Rodin Olio Lusso
Face Oil Lavender
$89.00
$53.40
from
Credo
BUY
Avène
Hydrance Light Hydrating Emulsion
C$37.50
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Fragrance-free Facial Cleanser
$9.49
$7.12
from
Olay
BUY
Foreo
Cleanse Kit
$150.00
$121.50
from
DermStore
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted