A 24-karat gold vibrating bar that instantly makes skin feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured and revived.
This luxe, breakthrough bar helps the skin look lifted and toned with each vibration. The 24-karat, gold plated, vibrating T-bar is an innovative skin sculpting and contouring tool from professional makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. Ideal for men and women, the Gold Bar’s vibrations mimic the effects of a massage, instantly relaxing facial muscles to release tension
24-carat gold plated, vibrating t-bar
Instantly lifts and contours
Helps revive tired, puffy-looking skin