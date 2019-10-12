Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
Gold Rush Mini Dress
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Poly blend. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Adjustable back tie. Sequin embellishments throughout. Revolve Style No. FREE-WD1692. Manufacturer Style No. OB1078545.
Need a few alternatives?
Warehouse
Satin Midi Slip Dress
£42.00
£25.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
ModCloth
Classy Announcement A-line Dress
$129.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus Size Ruffled Sheath Dress
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
H&M
Patterned Silk Dress
$249.00
from
H&M
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Happiness Runs Bodysuit
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Retro Scrunch Tube Sock
£10.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Retro Scrunch Tube Sock
$8.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Dresses
Lulus
Tell Me More Silver Sequin Sleeveless Wide-leg Jumpsuit
$92.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Warehouse
Satin Midi Slip Dress
£42.00
£25.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Leopard Gown
£79.99
£59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Alix NYC
Lewis Silk Charmeuse Maxi Dress
£271.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted