Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Intimately
Gold Rush Long Sleeve
£78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Aritzia
Industry Shirt
BUY
$128.00
Aritzia
Oh Polly
Astra Embellished Sleeve Corset Crop Top In Caramel
BUY
£55.00
Oh Polly
WDIRARA
One Shoulder Cutout Long Sleeve Bodysuit
BUY
$25.99
Amazon
Minga London
Mirror Eyes Mesh Crop Top
BUY
£24.00
£30.00
Minga London
More from Intimately
Intimately
Serenity Corset Cami
BUY
$48.00
Free People
Intimately
Autumn In Paris Slip
BUY
$228.00
Free People
Intimately
Summer Rotation Tunic
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Intimately
East Willow Trapeze Slip
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Tops
Aritzia
Industry Shirt
BUY
$128.00
Aritzia
Dissh
Banks Natural Linen Vest
BUY
$79.99
Dissh
Oh Polly
Astra Embellished Sleeve Corset Crop Top In Caramel
BUY
£55.00
Oh Polly
Intimately
Gold Rush Long Sleeve
BUY
£78.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted