West Elm

Gold Rimmed Drinkware Set

$79.00 $63.20

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Shake up cocktail hour with our Gold Rimmed Drinkware Set. This set comes with four glasses, one ice bucket, a pair of ice tongs and a sleek metal rack to keep everything stylishly organized once the party's over. Clear glass. Metal with an Antique Brass finish. Set includes four Double Old Fashioned Glasses, one Ice Bucket, one pair of Ice Tongs and one Metal Rack. Imported.