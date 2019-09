Alighieri

Gold Plated Infernal Storm Baroque Pearl Earrings

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These gold Alighieri 24K gold plated Infernal Storm baroque pearl earrings have been crafted in the UK in a drop design and feature post back fastenings. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, these Alighieri earrings are pure poetry. You’ll find us wearing our Alighieri jewels at our favourite cafe on the King’s Road, nose deep in the Divine Comedy. REF: 14107365 / InfernalStorm