AnneSwainjewelry

Gold-plated Birthstone Ring

$36.55

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade item Materials: Silver Band color: Gold Style: Minimalist Made to Order Add to your stacking collection with this single dainty 4 mm stone on a silver hand made ring. I measure, cut, forge, solder and polish to a glossy finish each ring by hand and with love! Order is for ONE ring with a 4mm stone