Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Faris
Gold Pearl Esther Earrings
$220.00
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Pair of handcrafted asymmetric drop earrings in gold-tone bronze. Pearl accents throughout. Post-stud fastening. Silver-tone hardware.
Need a few alternatives?
Astrid & Miyu
Mystic Simple Huggies In Rose Gold
BUY
$65.00
Astrid & Miyu
Studs
Delicate Best Seller Set
BUY
$88.00
$120.00
Studs
PDPAOLA
Fox Gold Earrings
BUY
£47.00
PDPAOLA
Faris
Gold Pearl Esther Earrings
BUY
$169.00
$220.00
SSENSE
More from Faris
Faris
Pomme Pearl Drop Earrings
BUY
$225.00
Nordstrom
Faris
Bod Ring
BUY
$98.00
Faris
Faris
Esther Cultured Pearl Earrings
BUY
$210.00
Nordstrom
Faris
Silver Neb Necklace
BUY
$105.00
SSENSE
More from Earrings
Astrid & Miyu
Mystic Simple Huggies In Rose Gold
BUY
$65.00
Astrid & Miyu
Studs
Delicate Best Seller Set
BUY
$88.00
$120.00
Studs
PDPAOLA
Fox Gold Earrings
BUY
£47.00
PDPAOLA
Faris
Gold Pearl Esther Earrings
BUY
$169.00
$220.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted