Menu

Gold Norm Architects Edition Walnut Bottle Grinders

$250.00 $190.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Set of two sculptural brushed steel grinders in gold-tone. Hand-milled walnut top. Tab slot closure. Silicone seal and ceramic grinder at interior. H8 x D2.5 in Part of the MENU x Norm Architects collaboration. Supplier color: Brushed brass Steel, ceramic, plastic, walnut. Imported. 212141M611006