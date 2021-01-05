COTULIN

Gold Modern Living Room Table Lamp

$34.99 $32.99

Buy Now Review It

Life is the best source of inspiration,COTULIN creates something extraordinary every day.Therefore,we show up in your daily life.Each lighting seems to be a gentle conversation with you as I know your heart. It is important that a most suitable lamp for you but not one which is expensive.The lamp was designed with simple ideas but not lack of temperament.Max 60 watt light bulb(NOT included) and beautiful fabric shade make a soft glow which add more relaxation. That is a good choice whatever for your sleeping or reading.Stylish and cute size which means it doesn't need a large space,so it is a practical choice for living room,bedroom nightstand,office,kids' room,college dorm and more.