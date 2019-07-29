Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
South Moon Under

Gold Mini Coin Multi Layer Necklace

$34.00
At South Moon Under
Three layer necklace. Gold beaded accents on chain of shortest layer. Various coin sizes and designs. Lobster clasp closure. Adjustable with 3" extender.
Featured in 1 story
A Wedding-Guest Outfit For Every Beach Destination
by Emily Ruane