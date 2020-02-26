JS NOVA JUNS

Gold Metal Edison Lamp

The Gold Metal Industrial Look of The Lamp: Very functional nightlight, reading lamp for study desk, nightstand. Great for a minimalist lifestyle, a modern/industrial theme. If you're looking for a unique desk lamp, or something that falls into the elegant genre, this industrial table lamp is a great choice. Choice for Safety: Smooth gold painted base and frame definitely gives much aesthetics to this bedroom lamp. Made high-quality material with rigid electric design, it can work safely at a wide voltage range and provide stable light. The Cord, Socket and Plug of Lerro metal lamp are UL listed. By giving products the listed, you don’t have to worry about the safety problem. Small in Size, Big in Style With a small footprint and a big look: this small gold lamp can go anywhere. It’s compact and easy to install and disassemble anytime. 5.5" diameter base, 16.1" high, 5.1ft cord with switch, 1.55Lbs. It’s just the right size with Non-slip mat at the bottom of the base, and heavy enough to keep from being knocked around. You don't have to worry about it slipping off your nightstand. Edison Bulb be Purchased Separately-Bulb is Not Included: With E26 universal standard base and each lamp takes one standard base bulb. This Edison lamp is compatible with Led(4W-6W), incandescent(15W-25W) or Energy saving bulbs(8W-11W). To keep industrial look, we suggest you use Edison bulb as the pictures show. (Max 60W). PURCHASE SERVICE: We are committed to provide creative, innovative, and beautiful lighting so that everyone can have quality, high end lighting in their home and office. We are always available to provide a professional service before and after your purchase. If for any reason you're not completely satisfied. Simply let us know and we will solve your problems.