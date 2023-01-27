Oribe

Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle

$134.10

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Give your hair (and yourself) a lil treat with the Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle. What we have here is a very luxurious and nourishing shampoo and conditioner for dry, parched hair. Restorative and caring. What does the Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle contain? Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo 250ml A uniquely nourishing shampoo restores your hair to its shiniest, healthiest state, creating strong, silky hair in an instant. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner 200ml A lightweight, intensively nourishing conditioner. Rich in botanical hydrators and a revolutionary bio-restorative complex that conditions, rebuilds, and revitalises hair for serious shine.