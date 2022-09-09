Oribe

Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Nourish tresses with a unique hair treatment in the form of Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, an enriching infusion that helps to restore the natural beauty of tresses through the power of botanicals. It is rich in argan oil, bergamot and cassis which work to gently condition hair without leaving it heavy or greasy. This oil is blended to treat coloured, damaged and dry hair. It helps to do away with frizz while working from within to prevent damage caused by environmental stressors. This oil also works to nourish each strand to make it stronger, helping prevent unnecessary breakage. Apply Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil to dry or damp hair to help prevent frizz and nourish hair while providing protection from thermal styling. Key Benefits Contributes to the nourishment and conditioning of hair Works to prevent UV damage Helps provide thermal protection to hair Leaves hair looking shiny and lustrous Works to strengthen hair Easily absorbed SKU# UK200010180