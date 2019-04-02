Oribe

Gold Lust Hair Oil

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil smoothes and softens while adding exceptional shine and moisture. Specifically formulated for frizzy and damaged hair, this shea butter-packed formula will gently nourish and restore strands. Key Ingredients: Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts): defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. Argan Oil: adds lightweight shine, softens, reduces frizz and improves hair’s condition and manageability, all while shielding against UV rays and environmental pollutants. Jasmine Oil: helps combat dry, itchy scalp and enhances shine. Sandalwood Extract, Amur Cork Tree Bark Extract and Barley Extract: stimulate the hair cuticle, enhance moisture content, repair split ends and improve overall hair aesthetics. Cassis Seed Oil: contains omega-6 and omega-3 acids, which moisturize and strengthen. Shea Butter: rich in Vitamin F, moisturizes and softens dry and damaged hair, adding luster and helping protect against further damage. Key Benefits: Luxurious, lightweight oil. Nourishes and strengthens. Smoothes and adds shine. Color and keratin treatment safe. Formulated without sodium chloride.